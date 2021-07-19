Zealium Price Hits $0.0017 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Zealium has a market cap of $28,037.03 and approximately $3.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00224124 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,648,469 coins and its circulating supply is 16,648,469 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.