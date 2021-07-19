Zeepin Trading Down 15.2% This Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $298,349.37 and approximately $74,434.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00037412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00100196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00145960 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,804.86 or 0.99901623 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

