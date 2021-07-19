Zel 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00294007 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00123411 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00149949 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002119 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000891 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

