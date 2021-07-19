ZEON (ZEON) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last Week

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $84.03 million and $277,342.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00047666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.62 or 0.00772907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

