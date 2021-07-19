Zero Price Tops $0.0869 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0869 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zero has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $891,512.94 and approximately $19,360.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00293798 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00124574 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00149610 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006707 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,253,664 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

