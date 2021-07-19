Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $912,093.20

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 19th. Zerogoki USD has a total market capitalization of $912,093.20 and $196,284.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00045948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012772 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00749207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 915,997 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

