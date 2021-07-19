Zigcoin (ZIG) Hits One Day Volume of $414,478.00

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $6.61 million and approximately $414,478.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00012793 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00748854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,840,824 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

