Zilliqa Hits 24-Hour Volume of $35.17 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $664.05 million and approximately $35.17 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00214726 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001128 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $244.18 or 0.00792751 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,793,662,007 coins and its circulating supply is 11,502,194,854 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

