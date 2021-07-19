ZKSwap (ZKS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.44 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $130.44 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00100823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00145467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,803.56 or 0.99918171 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

