Zloadr (ZDR) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded up 1,127.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Zloadr has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $194.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zloadr coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013450 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.55 or 0.00781031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Zloadr

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

