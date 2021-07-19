ZooKeeper (ZOO) Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $30,726.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00036978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00100988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00144777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,900.90 or 1.00072238 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 29,037,252 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

