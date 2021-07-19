Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,293 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $21,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock opened at $361.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $349.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.65 billion, a PE ratio of 124.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.47.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total transaction of $2,477,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,449 shares of company stock worth $118,789,806 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

