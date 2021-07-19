Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ZM has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.47.

ZM stock opened at $361.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -1.47. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.74.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total transaction of $2,477,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. Insiders have sold a total of 355,449 shares of company stock valued at $118,789,806 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

