ZumCoin (ZUM) One Day Volume Tops $9.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $873,626.25 and $9.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

