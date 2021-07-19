Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZFSVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $394.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.81. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $450.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.