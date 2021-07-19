Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZFSVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy”.
Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $394.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.81. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $450.75.
About Zurich Insurance Group
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
