Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO Sells $545,319.32 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $545,319.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Gerard Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $162,283.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.37. 11,748,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,781,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Zynga by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Zynga by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Zynga by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zynga by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 266,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

