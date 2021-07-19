Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Newbrook Capital Advisors LP

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753,064 shares during the quarter. Zynga makes up approximately 3.6% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Zynga worth $51,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Zynga by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 445,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 80,935 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 401,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 173,734 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 368,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 95,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,441,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,708,000 after buying an additional 20,345 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $138,633.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $451,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 915,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,599,944.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,111,329 shares of company stock worth $34,079,900. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $10.42. 196,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,825,859. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZNGA. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

