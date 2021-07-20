-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems also reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDP. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.51. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

