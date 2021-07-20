-$0.15 EPS Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,512.97% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

CRDF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 429,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,588. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $215.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Corp increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 109,727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 8,047.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 41,603 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 70.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 110,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

