-$0.16 EPS Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is $0.04. Warrior Met Coal posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of HCC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 694,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,099. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 53,574 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.