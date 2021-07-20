-$0.16 EPS Expected for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is $0.04. Warrior Met Coal posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $2.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Shares of HCC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 694,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,099. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 53,574 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

