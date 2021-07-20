-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently weighed in on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after buying an additional 524,788 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 107,994 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,375. The company has a market capitalization of $257.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.34. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.53.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.