-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

Several analysts recently weighed in on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after buying an additional 524,788 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 107,994 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,375. The company has a market capitalization of $257.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.34. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.53.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

