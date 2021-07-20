$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EPRT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Shares of EPRT traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. 26,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 227.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

