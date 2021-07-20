-$0.31 EPS Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.27). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 302.93% and a negative return on equity of 275.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XERS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 955,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 275,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,701.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 204,793 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 1,507,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,829,739. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $237.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

