-$0.38 EPS Expected for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.12 per share, for a total transaction of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,011.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $195,237.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,559,594 shares of company stock worth $96,139,089. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 59.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

