$0.39 EPS Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Shares of CRUS opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $55.84 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.64.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,890,213 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after buying an additional 27,916 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 472,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after buying an additional 110,864 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.