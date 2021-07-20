$0.56 EPS Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.53. First Busey reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

BUSE traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.78. 1,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10. First Busey has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

