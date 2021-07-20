$0.58 EPS Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. The GEO Group posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO George C. Zoley acquired 166,644 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,847.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59. The GEO Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $795.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

