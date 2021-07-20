$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to announce $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. Premier reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 8.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 2.7% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46. Premier has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

