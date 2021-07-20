$0.72 EPS Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,680 shares of company stock worth $2,460,618. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,010,000 after acquiring an additional 320,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,844,000 after acquiring an additional 236,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after buying an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

