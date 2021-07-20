$0.74 EPS Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Baxter International reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

NYSE:BAX opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.