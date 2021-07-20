$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.63. Renasant posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.65 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

NASDAQ:RNST traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,947. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,593.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

