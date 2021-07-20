$0.87 EPS Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.45.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

