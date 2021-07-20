0Chain Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $224,679.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00116544 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

