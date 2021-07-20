0x (ZRX) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. 0x has a market capitalization of $471.26 million and $41.13 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0x has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012710 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.74 or 0.00755640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,323,731 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

