0xcert One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,737.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 0xcert has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $654,380.43 and $10,737.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

