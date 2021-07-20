$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.02. Encompass Health reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 225.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.63.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $60.44 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.