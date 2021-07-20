$1.14 EPS Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $84.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

