$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $515.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,386,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXL stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.54. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

