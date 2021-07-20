$1.31 EPS Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.54. Beacon Roofing Supply posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on BECN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

