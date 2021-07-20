$1.36 EPS Expected for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.31. Jabil posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

Jabil stock traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.38. Jabil has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $58.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,712,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,678 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $48,153,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Jabil by 18.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 16.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 66,694 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $2,601,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

