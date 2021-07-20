$1.54 EPS Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. KB Home reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBH. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

NYSE:KBH traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,141. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

