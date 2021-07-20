$1.60 EPS Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will announce $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Greif reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

GEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of GEF stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Greif has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $66.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

