$1.60 Million in Sales Expected for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will announce sales of $1.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health reported sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full year sales of $7.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $7.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.90 million, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $14.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspira Women’s Health.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 408.34% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWH. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspira Women’s Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,101 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 275,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 188,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 331,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 1,213.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 250,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AWH opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

