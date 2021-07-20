102,701 Shares in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVAU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COVAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU).

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.