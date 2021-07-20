102,730 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Bought by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,730 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,000. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.32% of InMode as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 11.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

INMD stock opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $112.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.63.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

