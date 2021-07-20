$103.87 Million in Sales Expected for BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report $103.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.74 million. BRP Group posted sales of $51.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $515.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.72 million to $525.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $711.22 million, with estimates ranging from $624.91 million to $759.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:BRP opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

