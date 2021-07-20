$104.87 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post sales of $104.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.60 million and the highest is $105.01 million. Perion Network reported sales of $60.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $408.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $422.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $480.01 million, with estimates ranging from $467.60 million to $490.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million.

PERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Perion Network by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

