1,099 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,666.74.

In other news, Director Matt Carey purchased 673 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,426,445. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,551.16 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,094.93 and a 1-year high of $1,626.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,433.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

