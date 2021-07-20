150,262 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $624,920,000 after acquiring an additional 199,080 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $436,535,000 after acquiring an additional 268,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.