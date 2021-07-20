156,630 Shares in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Purchased by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,000. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.10% of Envista at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 283,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,176 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,374,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 14,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $644,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,974 shares of company stock worth $8,388,363 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVST opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.40. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

